Prabhas To Play a Fortune Teller in Radha Krishna Kumar's Action Drama?

Prabhas (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Here's a tiny bit piece of news regarding Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's next with Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. Also tentatively called as 'Prabhas 20', the film is one of the highly ambitious ones especially post Saaho's debacle. Now, reports say that the film will have the Tollywood heartthrob in the role of a fortune teller. Not just that, the flick will be based in the era of 1970 in Europe, making it another period drama for the Rebel star.

The makers have been quite ambitious about the whole project. Even after the news of COVID-19 broke, the crew and cast flew down to Georgia to complete the schedule. They apparently had a 'kickass' schedule in the foreign locale amid extreme conditions like rain, 10-degree Celsius cold and most importantly coronavirus scare!

They extra ambitiously wrapped up the schedule and returned home when most of them were cancelling the events/releases/shoots to stay at home and staying safe.

Now, that the lockdown is mandatory nation-wide, the cast of Prabhas 2020 are finally following the home quarantine rule. Just like most of the leading actors from the Telugu film industry, Prabhas too has donated to help for the cause. The Baahubali star pledged to donate Rs 4 crore to PM Relief Fund along with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister relief fund. He also self-quarantined himself soon after he returning from his shoot abroad.