Fact Check: Has Don Lee Confirmed Being Part of Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’? Don’t Fall for This Fake X Account Impersonating South Korean Actor

For months now, speculation has been rife that South Korean action superstar Ma Dong-seok, popularly known as Don Lee, would be joining Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming cop action film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. Although neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the news, the rumours refuse to die down - and now, a viral social media post has only added fuel to the fire. ‘Spirit’: ‘Train to Busan’ Star Ma Dong Seok Aka Don Lee To Make Indian Film Debut As Antagonist in Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film? Here’s What We Know.

Recently, a post attributed to Don Lee began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), featuring a photo of the actor in a crisp white shirt and trousers with the caption: "New Journey Started Today. #Spirit."

This immediately set off a wave of excitement among fans, making it seem like the star had officially confirmed his participation in Spirit. Several entertainment portals even picked up the story, reporting that Don Lee had begun shooting for the film.

The Truth Behind the Viral Post

However, a closer look revealed that the post was from a fake account. The X profile in question was created in June 2025, follows no one, and has been posting updates only related to Spirit.

Don Lee's Fake X Account

Adding to its lack of authenticity, one of the posts from the account even received a Community Notes warning, clarifying that it was an impersonator account and not the real Don Lee.

Community Notes on One of The Account's Posts

For those unaware, Don Lee is not on X. His official and verified social media presence is on Instagram, under the handle @donlee, where he actively shares updates about his projects, workouts, and philanthropic activities. As of now, he has not posted anything related to Spirit.

Until an official announcement is made by the Spirit team or Don Lee himself, all claims about his involvement should be taken with a pinch of salt. For now, the viral X post is just another case of social media speculation gone too far.

What We Know About 'Spirit'

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker behind Arjun Reddy, its Hindi remake Kabir Singh and Animal. The film, backed by T-Series, is reportedly a high-octane cop drama with Prabhas playing a powerful police officer. Triptii Dimri, who shot to national fame after Animal, plays the female lead.

'Spirit' Announcement Made on Prabhas' Birthday

Who is Don Lee?

Ma Dong-seok, better known internationally as Don Lee, is one of South Korea’s biggest action stars and a global favourite among genre film enthusiasts. He rose to international fame with his breakout role as the tough but lovable Sang-hwa in Train to Busan (2016), where his mix of brute strength and emotional depth made him an instant fan favourite. Who Is Ma Dong-seok Aka Don Lee? From ‘Train to Busan’ to ‘Unstoppable’ – Check Out a Few Must-Watch Movies of the South Korean Actor.

He later cemented his reputation with hits like The Outlaws (2017) and its blockbuster sequel The Roundup series, where he plays the no-nonsense detective Ma Seok-do. Hollywood fans might also recognise him as Gilgamesh from Marvel’s Eternals (2021). Known for his charisma, comedic timing, and raw screen presence, Don Lee is regarded as one of the most bankable action heroes in Asian cinema today.

