Fans of Keerthy Suresh’s eagerly look forward for the release of her film. The National Award-winning actress has a series of movies lined up and one among them is Good Luck Sakhi. This film would mark director Nagesh Kukunoor’s first Telugu feature film. In an interview with The Hindu, the filmmaker described about Keerthy’s character. He was quoted as saying, “Keerthy has filled the role with joy. Sakhi is my kind of heroine — real, spunky but not over the top.” Good Luck Sakhi: Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Release In Theatres On January 28!

Good Luck Sakhi has been delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic. Ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of the key details.

Cast – The upcoming sports drama features Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu will also be seen in key roles.

Plot – The story revolves around Sakhi, a village girl, who is said to bring bad luck. But things start to change for her when she begins to train as a sharpshooter to participate at the national level.

Watch The Trailer Of Good Luck Sakhi Below:

Release Date – After being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, Good Luck Sakhi is now all set to be released in theatres on January 28.

