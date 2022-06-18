Several months after Pushpa's release in December 2021, the movie continues to making headlines with its trendy songs and massy dialogues. Actress Hansika Motwani has shared a reel of her dancing to Allu Arjun's song from his blockbuster film Pushpa. Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule To Begin Production Soon.

Hansika Motwani who is a popular actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema posted a reel performing her first-ever co-star Allu Arjun's Pushpa step. The two of them had starred in Telugu movie Desamuduru. To her surprise and happiness, Allu Arjun reposted the video of his co-star! Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Under Activist’s Fire for Promoting Educational Institution.

Allu Arjun's Comment on Hansika Motwane's Pushpa Step

Allu Arjun's Comment on Hansika Motwane's Pushpa Step (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint Rs 300 crore worldwide.

