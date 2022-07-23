Actor Adivi Sesh, whose recently released film Major came in for critical acclaim, has said that he intends to take a brief break before joining the final schedule of his upcoming Telugu film Hit 2. In a statement that was widely shared on social media, Adivi Sesh said, "Hi all, First off, thank you for making 'Major' an extraordinary success. It has been a truly incredible journey. Major OTT Premiere: Adivi Sesh-Starrer To Release On Netflix On July 3!

"I was supposed to come back to Hit 2 right after the release of Major and complete the last schedule of shoot. However, due to my unflinching commitment to taking Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's story to every nook and corner of the world, I am physically and emotionally exhausted (in a nice way)." "So, I had requested Natural Star Nani and Dr. Sailesh for a break before I can come back and complete the final shooting schedule of 'Hit 2', to which they have graciously agreed. After that, we shall commence post production in an amazing manner." Major: VVS Laxman Lauds Adivi Sesh’s Biographical Film, Calls It ‘A Must-Watch!’.

"We will update you very soon on the release of Hit 2 with a bang. KD is coming fully loaded, ready to set the screen on fire. Thank you for understanding.

Sincerely, Adivi Sesh." Written and directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is being produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and is presented by actor Nani.

