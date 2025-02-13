Ace music director Ilaiayaraaja has now announced that he is to form a girls’ orchestra in the name of his dear daughter, National Award winning singer Bhavatharini, who passed away last year. Dhanush To Lead Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic! Production to Kick Off in October 2024.

Participating in an event organised to remember Bhavatharini on February 12, which was her birthday, Ilaiyaraaja said that Bhavatharini had told him that she wanted to start an orchestra.

The ace music director said, “Bhavatharini’s last wish was to start a girls’ orchestra. Two days ago, when I was in Malaysia, several girl groups sang before me. When I saw it, I remembered what my daughter Bhavatharini had told me.”

Stating that he was going to start an orchestra in Bhavatharini’s name, Ilaiyaraaja said, “Girl students – both school and college students – who are not over 15 years alone will be a part of this orchestra. I am to select them. I have selected two orchestras in Malaysia itself. Girls from anywhere in the world can be a part of this orchestra.”

“I intend to make this orchestra provide a musical feast to the masses forever. Auditions will be held and candidates will be selected. I intend to create such an orchestra and I will announce it at an appropriate time. I am making the announcement here today about my decision to set up such an orchestra,” he added.

Soft-spoken singer Bhavatharini, the only daughter of ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, was a National Award winner.

Blessed with a melodious, unique voice, Bhavatharini has sung several chartbusters in several languages.

She won the National Award for the Tamil song 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu...' from the Tamil film Bharathi in the music of her dad Ilaiyaraaja.

Bhavatharini, was not just a singer, she was also a music director, who at the time of her passing away, was in the process of scoring music for three films.The ace singer passed away in Sri Lanka, where she had been taken to for treatment.

