Jagame Thandhiram is one of the most-anticipated films of Kollywood superstar Dhanush. It has been a long, long time since fans have been waiting for an update on the release of the film. The makers of Dhanush starrer have confirmed that Jagame Thandhiram will be releasing on Netflix soon. To announce about it, the team released the film’s teaser and it introduces Dhanush as ‘the most dangerous, notorious gangster’ named Suruli. And with the song “Rakita Rakita Rakita” being played in the background, Dhanush is being introduced in the most perfect manner by the makers. Jagame Thandhiram Song Rakita Rakita Rakita: Makers Treat Dhanush Fans on His Birthday with the First Single and It’s A Mass Number! (Watch Video).

Dhanush looks raw, rugged in this teaser of Jagame Thandhiram. The locals tell him how he is being labelled as a gangster and murderer. Sporting a thick curled-up moustache, side-partitioned hair style, packing some kickass punches, Suruli is indeed one fearless man. You’d also get to catch a glimpse of the film’s female lead, Aishwarya Lekshmi. Jagame Thandhiram looks promising and an action-packed entertainer. Will Jagame Thandhiram Get A Theatrical Release? Here’s What Dhanush Has To Say.

Watch Jagame Thandhiram Teaser Below:

There were rumours doing rounds that Jagame Thandhiram will be releasing on an OTT platform, however, it was denied by the makers. YNOT Studios’ producer Sashikanth had stated in August 2020, “Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon.” But it has now become clear that Jagame Thandhiram is releasing on Netflix.

