The I&B Ministry has permitted theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 100% occupancy by adhering to the COVID-19 safety rules and regulations. But even then there are few makers who are opting to release their films on OTT platforms. Speculations are rife that Dhanush’s film Jagame Thandhiram will be releasing on the streaming giant Netflix in March. However, the makers have not issued any official statement on it yet. Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush’s Film To Get A Direct Release On OTT Platform?

Dhanush has a huge fan base across the globe and they eagerly wait for his films to release in theatres. The tickets for his movies get booked in advanced so that fans don’t miss first day first show. So now when rumours started doing rounds that Jagame Thandhiram might get a direct OTT release, it did leave many disheartened. Dhanush shared a tweet on Jagame Thandhiram’s theatrical release that read, “I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed.” Dhanush On Karnan's Theatrical Release: Actor Thanks Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu For Thinking About Theatre Owners, Distributors And Exhibitors.

Dhanush On Jagame Thandhiram’s Release

I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 2, 2021

It was on January 31 when Dhanush announced that his film Karnan will get a theatrical release. The film directed by Mari Selvaraj is slated to hit the theatres in April 2021. Just like Karnan, fans of Dhanush are hoping that the makers of Jagame Thandhiram will also consider to release this Karthik Subbaraj in theatres.

