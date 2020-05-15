Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release on May 29 on Amazon Prime Video, Confirms 2D Entertainment

Ponmagal Vandhal Release Date Announcement (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The official announcement on the release date of Ponmagal Vandhal has finally been made! 2D Entertainment has confirmed that the Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika in the lead role will be released on May 29 on Amazon Prime Video. There were rumours that the film would be released on the streaming platform during the week of Eid, but this official announcement has put all rumours to rest. Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release Directly on Amazon Prime Video; Theatre Owners in Tamil Nadu Upset with the Decision.

Ponmagal Vandhal marks the directorial debut of JJ Fredrick. Produced by Suriya, this legal drama has been one of the most-anticipated projects of his wife, actress Jyotika. This movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on March 27, but due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed in India and in many other regions across the globe, the makers had no choice but to push back the date. The decision to release the film on the OTT platform has left many theatre owners in Tamil Nadu upset. Jyotika Starrer Ponmagal Vandhal to Release on Amazon Prime Video on May 24?

“We are shocked to learn about the plan to directly release Ponmagal Vandhal on OTT platform. A film that’s made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen. Therefore, we’ve decided to not release any films from their banner in theatres in future,” said Paneer Selvan, General Secretary of the TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Associations, reports HT. Ponmagal Vandhal will be the first Tamil film to have a direct release on an OTT platform!