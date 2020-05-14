Jyotika Starrer Ponmagal Vandhal to Release on Amazon Prime Video on May 24?

Ponmagal Vandhal (Photo Crredits: Twitter)

It was towards the end of April when it was revealed that Jyotika’s upcoming film Ponmagal Vandhal would be skipping theatrical release and the makers have opted for a direct web release. It was also said that this Tamil film would be released on Amazon Prime Video. Since then fans have been waiting to know when the film would be dropped on the OTT platform. Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal to Release Directly on Amazon Prime Video; Theatre Owners in Tamil Nadu Upset with the Decision.

Although the makers of Ponmagal Vandhal are yet make an official announcement, rumours are rife that the film might be released on the occasion of Eid 2020. It is said that the JJ Fredrick film, which also marks his directorial debut, will be released on May 24. If the reports are to be believed, then there’s just 10 days left for the film to be released. Ponmagal Vandhal was scheduled to hit the theatres on March 27, but owing to the ongoing global crisis, the release date had to be postponed. Keerthy Suresh Starrer Penguin To Get A Direct OTT Release?

When it was shared that Ponmagal Vandhal would skip its theatrical release, it did irk many theatre owners in Tamil Nadu. Some in fact even stated that in the future they would not be screening any movies of Suriya or the films produced under his banner 2D Entertainment in their theatres. The theatres owners even placed a condition saying the makers of Ponmagal Vandhal to release the film in theatres first and then on the OTT platform.