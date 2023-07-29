Actors Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen working together in the upcoming multi-lingual film Kaantha. Wishing Dulquer on his birthday, Rana, Founder of Spirit Media said: "At Spirit Media, we are always on the lookout for unique but universally appealing stories, and Kaantha undoubtedly fits that vision." "Collaborating with Dulquer and Wayfarer Films and having a brilliant director Selvamani Selvaraj on board is truly rewarding, and for my friend Dulquer this is a delightful gift from the team to celebrate his birthday, with millions of his fans." Kaantha: Dulquer Salmaan Joins Hands With Rana Daggubati For Multilingual Film (View Poster).

Kaantha is set to showcase Dulquer in a never seen before role. This much anticipated project will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose upcoming project titled The Hunt for Veerappan an international docu-drama series is set to release on Netflix on August 4. He also assisted the Oscar winning Director Ang Lee on Life of Pi. Dulquer, Founder of Wayfarer Films, expressed: " Kaantha is extremely close to my heart and I've been eager to bring this to life from the day I heard the story as it's unlike anything we've seen in Indian cinema." "To produce this along with Spirit Media and to perform one of the most challenging roles in my career is definitely an exciting journey that I am looking forward to."

Check Out Kaantha Poster Here:

Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema. #Kaantha is the project that brought us together, and we are ecstatic to begin this journey with the immensely talented Dulquer Salmaan and Wayfarer films. On the occasion of his… pic.twitter.com/UHjDHLVVRE — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 28, 2023

"The story of Kaantha is brought to screen with the conviction of two people I deeply admire and respect, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. The centrepiece of the film is the acting prowess of Dulquer and I am honoured to weave this dream with someone as talented and rooted as him," stated, Selvamani Selvaraj.

