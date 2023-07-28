Dulquer Salmaan will be headlining Kaantha, which will be produced by him alongside Rana Daggubati. The makers announced the said news on Twitter along with revealing the first look poster of the flick. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the movie will be produced via Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and Daggubati's Spirit Media. King of Kotha Song 'Kalapakkaara': Dulquer Salmaan Owns the Show With His Dance Moves in This Foot-Tapping Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Kaantha First Look Poster:

Ever so rarely, we find a story that consumes us and reminds us of the power of good cinema. #Kaantha is the project that brought us together, and we are ecstatic to begin this journey with the immensely talented Dulquer Salmaan and Wayfarer films. On the occasion of his… pic.twitter.com/UHjDHLVVRE — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)