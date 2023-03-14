After enjoying the success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter -2, 777 Charlie and Kantara, Kannada film industry is looking forward to the release of Kabzaa movie this weekend and hopes to repeat the feat of the grand success at pan-India level. A mega pre-release event will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening which is expected to be graced by movie's starcast Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Dr Shivarajkumar, among others. Kabzaa Trailer: Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran’s Gangster Drama Looks Gripping and Grand (Watch Video).

The advance bookings for the movie, that is scheduled to release pan-India on March 17, are open. The film's team -- Upendra and lead actress Shreya Saran, director and producer R. Chandru -- has participated in promotional events for the movie in all metro cities. The Kabzaa team has claimed that the project is the "next big thing" in Indian cinema. Kabzaa: Shriya Saran Is Elated To Work With Chinni Prakash for Upcoming Period Action Film.

Chandru said that he got inspired to deliver a pan-India super-hit movie after witnessing the great success of KGF Chapter: 2. The teaser and trailer of Kabzaa had got a very good response.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2023 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).