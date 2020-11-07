Kajal Aggarwal and her longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot on October 30 in Mumbai. It was a lavish affair but with only minimal guests in attendance. While announcing about the wedding, Kajal had revealed that they would be following all the safety protocols considering the pandemic situation. However, the actress has been treating her fans by sharing lovely posts from her wedding day and all the pre-wedding festivities. And the latest posts of the actress clearly suggests that she and her hubby are jetting off for their honeymoon. Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Make A Perfect Couple In This Stunning Picture From Their Wedding Reception!

The location is not disclosed and neither have their shared any couple pictures from their trip. But it is just the glimpses of the basic and the most important things that Kajal Aggarwal has shared on Insatgram. The pictures shared by the Gautam Kitchlu’s wifey features couple’s customised pouches and passports. One of the captions read, ‘Ready to go’, while the other one read, ‘Bags are packed’.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, met through a mutual friend, have been in a relationship for three years. She was quoted as saying, “We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

