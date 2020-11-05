Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, has been busy sharing a series of pictures from pre-wedding festivities, wedding ceremony and now pictures from the after-party. Netizens are awestruck seeing the stunning photographs of this newly married couple. On November 4, Kajal and Gautam celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and the duo even shared a picture from the celebration. But right now, you got to take a look at the picture shared by the actress and that is from their wedding reception. Karwa Chauth 2020: Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates her First Festival as Mrs Kitchlu, Shares Pictures from the Ceremony.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had hosted an after-party for near and dear ones after their marriage ceremony. Kajal looked gorgeous in a golden ensemble that was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. On the other hand, her husband Gautam looked dashing in a formal suit. The duo looked simply perfect and we must say, they are setting major relationship goals. Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu’s Wedding Reception Photos Surface Online!

Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal’s After-Party Outfit

A Glimpse From Karwa Chauth Celebrations

In an interview with Vogue, actress Kajal Aggarwal revealed how she met Gautam Kitchlu, Mumbai-based businessman and the founder of Discern Living, and since how long they have been dating. She was quoted as saying, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” We wish the lovely couple love, laughter and a great journey of togetherness!

