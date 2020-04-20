Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam President, On Post-COVID World: ‘India Needs to Earmark an Epidemic Preparedness Budget with Immediate Effect’

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor of Indian Cinema and the President of Makkal Needhi Maiam, does not shy away when it comes to speaking about the ongoing crisis in the country. The actor-turned-politician has written a note on ‘Re-imagining India for Post-COVID World’. Haasan has emphasised the various sectors that India should look into and one among them is the Healthcare sector. The various points highlighted by Haasan in this note include – ‘Make Heath the new Defence’, ‘Make agriculture great again’, ‘Bring India’s vast informal sector into the formal fold’ and ‘Correction in income inequality and poverty alleviation’. Kamal Haasan Pens Open Letter Criticising PM Narendra Modi’s Coronavirus Lockdown Decision.

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected thousands of lives, but it has also had a great impact on the country’s economy. In this note, Kamal Haasan has requested the government to give healthcare utmost importance. He highlighted the point on how ‘defence budget overshadows the healthcare budget’. He also mentioned how most developed nations prioritise ‘healthcare over defence in terms of spending’. Haasan stated, “It’s a pity that India continues seeing defence as a more newsworthy proposition compared to healthcare.” He further stated, “While good defence is a deterrent, microbes don’t make that judgment. They wage a war with anyone irrespective of their military budgets. That’s why India needs to earmark an epidemic preparedness budget with immediate effect.”

Kamal Haasan also said India should reimagine its approach towards the agricultural sector and how the country requires a ‘Green Plus’ revolution. The other biggest national exercise that the government should look into is on ‘Bringing India’s formal workers under the formal fold’. On income inequality and poverty, Haasan mentioned, “Income inequality plagues the entire world, but the most severe form exists in India.” He also stated, “COVID-19 has shown us that poverty will remain India’s most critical challenge.” Kamal Haasan on PM Narendra Modi’s 'Light a Diya on April 5 at 9 PM' Call: ‘Wanted PM to Talk on Essential Commodities and the Livelihood of the Poor’.

Kamal Haasan’s Note On Re-imagining India For Post-COVID World

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kamal Haasan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The President of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan, has also promised that he will ensure a ‘strict vigil towards the health and economic needs of every individual’ in his own state, Tamil Nadu. He has also urged each and every state in this country to do its bit and make India superpower.