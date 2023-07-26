Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is well known for his acting in several Tamil, Telugu as well as Bollywood films ranging from Apoorva, Vikram’(1986), Vikram(2022), Saagar, Nayakan, Chachi 420 and several others, recently met his friend and make-up artist Mike Westmore in Los Angeles. Kamal Haasan Likely To Contest Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency in General Elections for 2024.

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Mike is an Academy Award winning make-up artiste. The actor went to the American city for the launch of his most recent feature Kalki 2898 AD, meeting up with his very old friend and colleague Mike Westmore. Two legends on different sides of the globe, the two great figures reminisced about their remarkable 40 year old friendship and professional journey. The duo went on to speak about their collaborations in various projects such as Indian, Avvai shanmughi and Dasavatharam.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a picture of himself with Westmore and captioned: “From (The arrow in the sun ) Soldier blue where I saw Mike Westmore’s work to this day, I have admired Mike’s work from inside out. Had the joy of working with him on the make up and also wearing it to fame and applause. 40 years have flown with the speed of an arrow.” Kamal Haasan Meets Michael Westmore in Los Angeles, Ulaganayagan Pens Heartwarming Note for the American Make-Up Artist (View Pic).

Westmore, on the other hand is well known for his contributions to films such as Mask, Star Trek: Next Generation and Raging Bull earning him critical acclaim for his work. In addition, the artiste was also given the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for his makeup in the 2008 Tamil-language film Dasavathaaram where he worked with Haasan. Time hits everyone though, and both Kamal Haasan and Mike Westmore have gotten old, leading to many fans on social media saying that the two legends have now become old but their spirit is still very much active.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).