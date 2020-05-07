Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Shelved? Here's What the Producers Have to Say

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 with Shankar is one of the most eagerly awaited projects in the Tamil cinema. The duo is reuniting for the sequel of Haasan's 1996 thriller that revolved around a vigilante. While the film's enormous budget earlier made headlines for all the wrong reasons, recent reports suggested that the makers are planning to shelve it completely. Fatal accident on the sets, production issues and lockdown have created all the unnecessary hurdles in their shooting schedules and the producers are apparently considering to drop it altogether. But hey, the reality is far from these baseless reports.

When India Today got in touch with Lyca Productions, their spokesperson rubbished all the reports stating that Indian 2 was on its way to getting shelved. "These are baseless rumours. We have completed almost 60 per cent of the film's shoot. How will we consider dropping the project? We are planning to resume the shoot post lockdown," said the spokesperson when asked to react to these stories. To clear the air on their decision, an official announcement on the film's progress will be made shortly. Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2's China Shoot Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The political thriller is yet to lock a release date. Besides Kamal Haasan, it also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Vivekh in pivotal roles. There are reports that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the main antagonist but confirmation is yet to come in from the maker's side.