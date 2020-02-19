Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2's China Shoot Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 Look (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kamal Haasan is all set to star in the sequel of his much-loved film Indian. The sequel is expected to be much bigger with a stellar cast of Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in prominent roles. While the film's shooting has already commenced in Chennai at EVP Studios, we hear, there have been a few location changes that director Shankar had to make owing to the recent Coronavirus outbreak in China. According to reports, a chunk of the film's shoot was scheduled for China and it seems the makers have now finalised another location owing to the virus outbreak. Indian 2 Poster: Makers Treat Fans For New Year 2020 With Kamal Haasan’s ‘Deadlier’ Version!

It seems the portions of the film that were earlier scheduled to be shot in China will now be shot in Italy instead. As per reports, it is the film's lead Kamal Haasan who suggested Italy for the next schedule. The film has had multiple location shoots in India itself and apart from Chennai, the team has already shot in Hyderabad, Gwalior and Rajasthan. Looks like with China out of the list, the team will soon be travelling to Italy now. Kamal Haasan Is Back Home! Indian 2 Actor Gets Discharged From Hospital Post Leg Surgery (View Pics).

We hear the film is expected to wrap its shoot by August following which, they will have ample of time for post-production. As announced earlier, Indian 2 is eyeing an early 2021 release. The film is going to be an exciting project which will see Kajal Agarwal in a never-seen-before avatar. As per reports, she will be essaying the role of an 85-year-old woman in the film. Speaking about the same, the actress had earlier mentioned, "I will resume shooting in February. It's going to be very different. I have never done something like this role. This is not a stereotypical answer but a genuine one." Well, let's hope we get to see some inside pictures from the team's Italy shoot soon!