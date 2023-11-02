Ulganayagan Kamal Haasan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, has sent birthday wishes to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The two have worked together in the historical fiction film Hey Ram which depicted India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. Taking to his X, the ‘Vikram’ star wrote: “Wishing the Badshah of Bollywood and my friend @iamsrk, a very happy birthday! Your Charisma, talent and charm continue to cheer your fans around the world just like your blockbuster movies. May you have a great day filled with love and laughter.” Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan Reveals How He Collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, Says, 'I Didn't Allow Him to Meet Other Heroes' (Watch Video).

SRK turned 58 on Thursday, and celebrities have swamped social media with heartwarming wishes for him. Earlier, at midnight, with loud cheers, whistles and chants of his name, SRK rang in his 58th birthday greeting a huge crowd stationed outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai. The fans gathered in large numbers.

Wishing the Badshah of Bollywood and my friend @iamsrk , a very happy birthday! Your Charisma, talent and charm continue to cheer your fans around the world just like your blockbuster movies. May you have a great day filled with love and laughter. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 2, 2023

The superstar, who is having a blast of a year after his films Pathaan and Jawan created a storm at the box-office, got on to his balcony looking dapper in a black T-shirt paired with cargo pants, sunglasses and a baseball cap. He first greeted his fans with a namaste, showed them thumbs up, blew kisses at them and did his iconic pose.

