During Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration, a momentous revelation unfolded as both the Dunki director and SRK disclosed their initial hesitancy in collaborating. Shah Rukh Khan candidly shared that it took the success of 3 Idiots to convince him to work with Rajkumar Hirani. The actor humorously revealed that he was so keen on the collaboration that he deliberately not let Hirani meet other actors, fearing the director might cast someone else in Dunki. Dunki Drop 1: New Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Sends Fans Into Frenzy of Excitement and Anticipation!

See Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)