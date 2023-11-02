The intro video of Indian 2 is been dropped just days before Kamal Haasan’s birthday and this could indeed be one of the best treats for fans. The promo vide that is titled as Indian 2–An Intro will be unveiled by Ulaganayagan’s dear friend and colleague, superstar Rajinikanth. Lyca Productions confirmed that this glimpse will be released on November 3 at 5.30pm. Indian 2 is a vigilante action film written and directed by Shankar Shanmugam. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan – Shankar Shanmugam’s Film to Release on Independence Day 2024 Weekend – Reports.

