Kannada Actress Bhavana Ramanna Announces Pregnancy at 40, Shares Father’s Reaction to Her Decision To Have Twins Without Getting Married

Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna is stepping into a new phase of her life, motherhood. The 40-year-old star recently shared that she is six months pregnant with twins, choosing to become a mother through IVF as a single woman who has never been married.

Bhavana Ramanna Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

In a conversation with The Times of India, Bhavana opened up about her bold decision and the support she received from her family. She recalled telling her father about starting IVF treatment and was met with pure joy. "I remember coming home and telling my father I had begun IVF treatment. He was overjoyed. He said, 'You're a woman — and you have every right to become a mother'. My siblings rallied around me, offering unwavering support. That kind of community is vital for any single mother. Of course Of course, there have been a few who questioned my choice, asked if this was the right path. I told them, simply and couldn't be more sure."

Bhavana Ramanna Conceived Twins on First Attempt

Bhavana revealed the challenges she faced. For years, IVF laws and societal norms in India made it hard for single or unwed women to access treatment. Even after legal pathways opened, she was turned away by multiple clinics. But determination paid off and she found a supportive facility close to home. To her joy, she conceived twins on her very first attempt.

New Chapter, Says Bhavana Ramanna

On July 4, Bhavana took to Instagram to share her news with the world. Dressed in a graceful kurta and proudly showing off her baby bump, she wrote: "New Chapter, A New Rhythm I never imagined I'd be saying this — but here I am, six months pregnant with twins, and filled with gratitude. In my 20s and 30s, motherhood wasn't on my mind. But when I turned 40, the desire was undeniable. As a single woman, the road wasn't easy — many IVF clinics rejected me outright." Bhavana's journey is a powerful message for women, proving that family, love, and motherhood can take many forms.