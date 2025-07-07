Kannada Actress Bhavana Ramanna Announces Pregnancy at 40, Shares Father’s Reaction to Her Decision To Have Twins Without Getting Married

Actress Bhavana Ramanna, 40, is pregnant with twins through IVF, embracing motherhood as a single woman. The Kannada star shared her emotional journey, revealing initial clinic rejections and the overwhelming support from her father and siblings. Her story is a bold step for women seeking motherhood on their own terms.

South Team Latestly| Jul 07, 2025 11:55 AM IST
Viral
‘Matchasathi Naiye Hey,’ Elderly Woman’s Adorable Take on Matcha With Ratan Tata’s Mentee Shantanu Naidu Will Inspire You Stay Loyal To Your ‘Chai’ ‘Matchasathi Naiye Hey,’ Elderly Woman’s Adorable Take on Matcha With Ratan Tata’s Mentee Shantanu Naidu Will Inspire You Stay Loyal To Your ‘Chai’
  • Festivals
    When Will Shravan 2025 Begin? Know Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva When Will Shravan 2025 Begin? Know Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Batting, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep’s Bowling Help India Return To Level Terms With England IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Stat Highlights: Shubman Gill’s Batting, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep’s Bowling Help India Return To Level Terms With England
    • Close
    Search

    Kannada Actress Bhavana Ramanna Announces Pregnancy at 40, Shares Father’s Reaction to Her Decision To Have Twins Without Getting Married

    Actress Bhavana Ramanna, 40, is pregnant with twins through IVF, embracing motherhood as a single woman. The Kannada star shared her emotional journey, revealing initial clinic rejections and the overwhelming support from her father and siblings. Her story is a bold step for women seeking motherhood on their own terms.

    South Team Latestly| Jul 07, 2025 11:55 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Kannada Actress Bhavana Ramanna Announces Pregnancy at 40, Shares Father’s Reaction to Her Decision To Have Twins Without Getting Married
    Bhavana Ramanna (Photo Credit: Instagram / @bhavanaramannaofficial)

    Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna is stepping into a new phase of her life,  motherhood. The 40-year-old star recently shared that she is six months pregnant with twins, choosing to become a mother through IVF as a single woman who has never been married. Isha Ambani Opens Up About Conceiving Twins With IVF: Here’s All You Should Know About In Vitro Fertilisation and Other Fertility Treatments.

    Bhavana Ramanna Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

     

    In a conversation with The Times of India, Bhavana opened up about her bold decision and the support she received from her family. She recalled telling her father about starting IVF treatment and was met with pure joy. "I remember coming home and telling my father I had begun IVF treatment. He was overjoyed. He said, 'You’re a woman — and you have every right to become a mother'. My siblings rallied around me, offering unwavering support. That kind of community is vital for any single mother. Of course Of course, there have been a few who questioned my choice, asked if this was the right path. I told them, simply and couldn't be more sure." Yuvika Chaudhary Confirms Pregnancy via In Vitro Fertilization: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, 10 Bollywood Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood Through IVF and Surrogacy.

    Bhavana Ramanna Conceived Twins on First Attempt

    Bhavana revealed the challenges she faced. For years, IVF laws and societal norms in India made it hard for single or unwed women to access treatment. Even after legal pathways opened, she was turned away by multiple clinics. But determination paid off and she found a supportive facility close to home. To her joy, she conceived twins on her very first attempt. Business News | SafeTree Launches India's First Maternity Insurance Tailored for IVF Couples with Just 7-Month Waiting Period.

    New Chapter, Says Bhavana Ramanna

    On July 4, Bhavana took to Instagram to share her news with the world. Dressed in a graceful kurta and proudly showing off her baby bump, she wrote: "New Chapter, A New Rhythm I never imagined I’d be saying this — but here I am, six months pregnant with twins, and filled with gratitude. In my 20s and 30s, motherhood wasn't on my mind. But when I turned 40, the desire was undeniable. As a single woman, the road wasn’t easy — many IVF clinics rejected me outright." Bhavana’s journey is a powerful message for women, proving that family, love, and motherhood can take many forms.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bhavana Ramanna Bhavana Ramanna Conceived Twins IVF motherhood
    You might also like
    South Team Latestly| Jul 07, 2025 11:55 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Kannada Actress Bhavana Ramanna Announces Pregnancy at 40, Shares Father’s Reaction to Her Decision To Have Twins Without Getting Married
    Bhavana Ramanna (Photo Credit: Instagram / @bhavanaramannaofficial)

    Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna is stepping into a new phase of her life,  motherhood. The 40-year-old star recently shared that she is six months pregnant with twins, choosing to become a mother through IVF as a single woman who has never been married. Isha Ambani Opens Up About Conceiving Twins With IVF: Here’s All You Should Know About In Vitro Fertilisation and Other Fertility Treatments.

    Bhavana Ramanna Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

     

    In a conversation with The Times of India, Bhavana opened up about her bold decision and the support she received from her family. She recalled telling her father about starting IVF treatment and was met with pure joy. "I remember coming home and telling my father I had begun IVF treatment. He was overjoyed. He said, 'You’re a woman — and you have every right to become a mother'. My siblings rallied around me, offering unwavering support. That kind of community is vital for any single mother. Of course Of course, there have been a few who questioned my choice, asked if this was the right path. I told them, simply and couldn't be more sure." Yuvika Chaudhary Confirms Pregnancy via In Vitro Fertilization: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, 10 Bollywood Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood Through IVF and Surrogacy.

    Bhavana Ramanna Conceived Twins on First Attempt

    Bhavana revealed the challenges she faced. For years, IVF laws and societal norms in India made it hard for single or unwed women to access treatment. Even after legal pathways opened, she was turned away by multiple clinics. But determination paid off and she found a supportive facility close to home. To her joy, she conceived twins on her very first attempt. Business News | SafeTree Launches India's First Maternity Insurance Tailored for IVF Couples with Just 7-Month Waiting Period.

    New Chapter, Says Bhavana Ramanna

    On July 4, Bhavana took to Instagram to share her news with the world. Dressed in a graceful kurta and proudly showing off her baby bump, she wrote: "New Chapter, A New Rhythm I never imagined I’d be saying this — but here I am, six months pregnant with twins, and filled with gratitude. In my 20s and 30s, motherhood wasn't on my mind. But when I turned 40, the desire was undeniable. As a single woman, the road wasn’t easy — many IVF clinics rejected me outright." Bhavana’s journey is a powerful message for women, proving that family, love, and motherhood can take many forms.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Bhavana Ramanna Bhavana Ramanna Conceived Twins IVF motherhood
    You might also like
    April 11, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    Lifestyle

    April 11, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    National Safe Motherhood Day 2025 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day To Raise Awareness About Maternal Health and Reduce Maternal Mortality Rates
    Festivals & Events

    National Safe Motherhood Day 2025 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day To Raise Awareness About Maternal Health and Reduce Maternal Mortality Rates
    April 7, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    Lifestyle

    April 7, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    IVF motherhood
    You might also like
    April 11, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    Lifestyle

    April 11, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    National Safe Motherhood Day 2025 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day To Raise Awareness About Maternal Health and Reduce Maternal Mortality Rates
    Festivals & Events

    National Safe Motherhood Day 2025 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day To Raise Awareness About Maternal Health and Reduce Maternal Mortality Rates
    April 7, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    Lifestyle

    April 7, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date
    ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’: Was Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma’s Movie Responsible for Indira IVF Hospital’s INR 3,500 Crore IPO Withdrawal? Here’s What We Know!
    Bollywood

    ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’: Was Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma’s Movie Responsible for Indira IVF Hospital’s INR 3,500 Crore IPO Withdrawal? Here’s What We Know!
    ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’: Was Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma’s Movie Responsible for Indira IVF Hospital’s INR 3,500 Crore IPO Withdrawal? Here’s What We Know!
    Bollywood

    ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’: Was Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma’s Movie Responsible for Indira IVF Hospital’s INR 3,500 Crore IPO Withdrawal? Here’s What We Know!

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    bajaj finance share
    500+K+ searches
    black sabbath ozzy osbourne
    500+K+ searches
    concor share price
    500+K+ searches
    laurus labs share price
    500+K+ searches
    punjab and haryana high court
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results