Kannada Actress Bhavana Ramanna Announces Pregnancy at 40, Shares Father’s Reaction to Her Decision To Have Twins Without Getting Married
Actress Bhavana Ramanna, 40, is pregnant with twins through IVF, embracing motherhood as a single woman. The Kannada star shared her emotional journey, revealing initial clinic rejections and the overwhelming support from her father and siblings. Her story is a bold step for women seeking motherhood on their own terms.
South Team Latestly| Jul 07, 2025 11:55 AM IST
