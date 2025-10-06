Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reunited for the second time after Bawaal in Dharma Productions’ new romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The story follows two jilted lovers who join forces to sabotage the weddings of their exes, only to fall in love themselves. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Romcom Is Too Predictable for Its Own Good!

Released in theatres on October 2, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari faced tough competition from the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Many considered the clash risky, and the numbers now suggest that the gamble didn’t pay off. The Kantara prequel, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, dominated the box office both in India and overseas, leaving the Dharma romcom struggling to gain traction.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' - First Weekend Box Office Collection

By the end of its extended opening weekend (thanks to the Thursday release), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had earned INR 32.12 crore in India. In contrast, the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 amassed over double that figure, collecting INR 75 crore domestically (source: Bollywood Hungama).

Watch the Trailer of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari':

Globally, the romcom fared poorly as well, grossing INR 41 crore worldwide. This was particularly disappointing for a Dharma Productions film, as its titles typically perform strongly in international markets - but this time, that advantage didn’t materialise. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Was Dharma Romcom Impacted by ‘Kantara Chapter 1’? Check Out Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Top 5 Box Office Openings.

The Budget of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

According to reports, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was made on a budget of INR 80 crore. To break even, it needs to gross over INR 160 crore worldwide, a target that now looks increasingly difficult to achieve given its slow start.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' - Varun Dhawan's Disappointing Box Office Run

The film’s opening weekend earnings failed to secure a spot in Varun Dhawan’s top 10 highest-opening weekends. Here’s how it compares:

Varun Dhawan's Top 10 Box Office Opening Weekends

Dilwale (2015) - INR 65.09 crore (BO Verdict: Average)

Kalank (2019) - INR 62.75 crore (BO Verdict: Flop)

Judwaa 2 (2017) - INR 59.25 crore (BO Verdict: Hit)

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015) - INR 46.35 crore (BO Verdict: Hit)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) - INR 43.05 crore (BO Verdict: Hit)

Street Dancer 3D (2020) - INR 39 crore (BO Verdict: Flop)

Dishoom (2016) - INR 37.32 crore (BO Verdict: Average)

Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022) - INR 36.93 crore (BO Verdict: Average)

Sui Dhaaga – Made In India (2018) - INR 36.60 crore (BO Verdict: Average)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) - INR 33.74 crore (BO Verdict: Hit)

With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari ranking 11th on this list, the underwhelming box office performance becomes clear. Adding to the concern, Varun Dhawan has not delivered a significant box office hit since 2020, especially in the post-pandemic era.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Collections Sourced From Bollywood Hungama and Sacnilk), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).