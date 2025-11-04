Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been chosen as the Best Actor for his brilliant performance in director Rahul Sadasivan's critically acclaimed horror thriller Bramayugam while the sensational hit Manjummel Boys has been chosen as the Best Film by the jury of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, which were announced in Thrissur on Monday. 55th Kerala State Film Awards Winners: ‘Manjummel Boys’ Enjoys Major Sweep Including Best Film and Best Director; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Adjudged Best Actors – See Full List.

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced at a press conference by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian. The jury panel, which was headed by well known actor Prakash Raj, comprised of eminent professionals such as film director Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker Jibu Jacob, screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, Sound designer and director Nithin Lukose, and actor, writer and dubbing artiste Baghyalakshmi.

The panel scrutinized 128 films that participated in the competition to choose 38 films for the final round out of which the winners were picked.

Shamla Hamza Wins Best Actress for ‘Feminichi Fathima’, Mammootty Bags Best Actor

Notable among the winners who were announced on Monday were actress Shamla Hamza who won the award for Best Actress for her performance in director Fasil Muhammed's film Feminichi Fathima. The film, which was also chosen as the Second Best Film after Manjummel Boys, fetched its director Fasil Muhammed the Best Debutant Director award.

Manjummel Boys stood tall, winning 10 awards including the award for Best Director. Chidambaram, who directed the survival thriller Manjummel Boys, won not only the award for Best Director but also won the award for Best Original Screenplay. Soubin Shahir, who played a pivotal role in the film, won the award for Best Character Actor (Male) along with Sidharth Bharathan for Bramayugam. Manjummel Boys also won awards for Best Sound Mixing and Sound Design. Its art director Ajayan Challissery took home the award for Best Art Direction while its cinematographer Shyju Khalid won the award for Best Cinematography.

Another superhit film Premalu was chosen as the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

Lijomol Jose won the award for Best Character Actor (Female) for her performance in Nadanna Sambhavam. The Award for Best Screenplay (Adapted) went to Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad for Bougainvillea.

The Special Jury Awards for Acting went to actress Jyothirmayi for her performance in Bougainvillea, Darshana Rajendran in Paradise, Asif Ali in Kishkindha Kaandam and Tovino Thomas in ARM. Mammootty Creates Record at Kerala State Film Awards: From ‘Adiyozhukkukal’ to ‘Bramayugam’, 7 Times Malayalam Cinema Legend Took Home Best Actor Trophy.

A Special Award in any Category for Women/ Transgender went to Payal Kapadia for All We Imagine As Light. Prasanna Vithanage won the award for Best Story for the film, Paradise, which also won a Special Jury Mention award.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).