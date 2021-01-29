KGF Chapter 2 teaser had become the talk of the town when it was released on superstar Yash's birthday. The teaser gave us a glimpse into what the second chapter will look like and seeing Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt on the screen was also a pleasant watch for their fans. People have been talking about the film and Yash's super rowdy avatar in the film ever since then and were anxiously waiting to know when they will get to the star in this action avatar. Well, the wait is over as the makers of the film have announced the release date of the film. KGF Chapter 2 Teaser: Yash And Sanjay Dutt Starrer Gets Bigger and Bolder This Time.

The makers shared a brand new poster of Yash and announced that the film will be releasing on July 16, 2021. The poster Yash standing with a gun in his hand as he is suited up. The actor is giving a fierce look in the poster and the grim background make the poster look even more intense. KGF Chapter 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will have a worldwide theatrical release.

Earlier, the film landed in trouble when the Karnataka health department issued a show-cause notice to Yash. The teaser has a scene where Yash blows up a row of automobiles with a machine gun and goes on to light a cigarette with the barrel of the red-hot gun and this was not well received by the health department authorities. KGF Chapter 2: From Becoming the Most Viewed Teaser to Being the Most Expensive Kannada Film – 5 Interesting Fact About the Yash Starrer Action Film.

For the unversed, the story of KGF will span over thirty years showing how Yash fights the altering dynamics of power-hungry politicians and gangsters who wish to rule the gold business. The movie will also answer if Rocky chooses to keep his love Reena or is only focused on his mission to teach the hungry mongers a lesson. The film will mark Sanjay Dutt debut into South films while we will also get to see Raveena Tandon essay the role of a politician in the film.

