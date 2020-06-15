Coronavirus in India: Live Map

KGF Chapter 2: Yash Finally Answers if His Sequel is Heading for an OTT Release

South Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 06:52 PM IST
KGF Chapter 2: Yash Finally Answers if His Sequel is Heading for an OTT Release
Yash in KGF Chapter 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yash's KGF was a huge hit in Kannada cinema and is touted to be the most expensive movie in that language. The film also enjoyed a good run at the Hindi box office, despite facing a huge competition from a Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Zero. The expectations for its second chapter were to touch the sky and the announcement was received with much enthusiasm. Its sequel, KGF Chapter 2 will also see Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon sharing the screen space and their inclusion only takes our excitement a notch higher. KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt Starrer&#8217;s Release Date Announced With New Poster, All Set to Hit the Screens on October 23, 2020 (View Pic).

However, with coronavirus outbreak in the country, there were rumours about its sequel heading directly to an OTT platform. Like few recent releases who prefered ditching their theatrical release for a web debut, there were stories about how Yash and team are considering the same option. Of course, it didn't make any sense since the actor is aware of the film's popularity and he even confirmed the same in his new interaction with Bollywood Hungama.

When asked if there are remotely any chances of his sequel heading to an OTT  platform directly, Yash said, "There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences’ expectations are. They want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first film. I can’t let down my fans. Never." KGF Director Prashanth Neel Slyly Confirms his Next with Jr NTR on the Actor's Birthday.

The makers have decided to go all out with their upcoming sequel and release the movie in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It is expected to hit the screens on October 23, 2020, provided they are able to complete the shooting and the situation in the country comes back to normal. Apparently, only 10 days of shooting is left and they're looking forward to wrapping it very soon. Meanwhile, the team has already started working on music and editing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

