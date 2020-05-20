KGF Director Prashanth Neel Slyly Confirms his Next with Jr NTR on the Actor's Birthday

Jr NTR to work with KGF Director in his next (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did KGF director Prashanth Neel confirm his next with the birthday boy, Jr NTR? We sure think so. And while his fans are busy wishing the star on his special day, Neel's recent birthday tweet has brought in tons of additional joy for them. While there were reports of Jr NTR collaborating with Prashanth for his next after RRR, the director's new tweet (though unclear) has fuelled the speculations on their same collaboration. Since the duo is busy with their respective commitments, it will take a while before they start shooting for the project. Jr NTR Birthday: 5 Blockbuster Films of the Tollywood Superstar That Also Display His Mettle As An Actor!

"So finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant...next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999. Happy birthday brother!!! Have a safe and great day. See you soon..#HappyBirthdayNTr #stayhomestaysafe," tweeted Neel making Jr NTR fans wonder if he was hinting about his collaboration. It's quite safe to assume that #NTR31 would be helmed by Prashant and going by his previous project, we can expect a blockbuster in the making. Jr NTR Birthday Special: Dance Numbers of The South Super Star That Will Make You Want To Put On Your Dancing Shoes ASAP (Watch Videos).

Check Out his Tweet

So….finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant….next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999 Happy birthday brother!!! Have a safe and great day See you soon...#HappyBirthdayNtr#stayhomestaysafe — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2020

There are also reports that Prashanth has been paid a whopping Rs 2 crore as an advance payment for his next with the RRR actor. The shooting is likely to start in 2022 after the actor wraps his next with SS Rajamouli. Though an official confirmation on the same is still awaited, we are already pinning our hopes very high.