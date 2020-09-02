South superstar Kiccha Sudeep celebrates his birthday on September 2 and fans began trending the actor's birthday wishes since a day in advance. Sudeep who has been a popular face predominantly in the Kannada film industry turned 47 and fans of the star have been sending him warm wishes on social media. From designing a common DP for the special day to sharing the actor's throwback stills, the online celebrations for Kiccha's birthday are on in full swing. Recently, the actor had taken to social media, requesting his fans to nod indulge in celebrations by holding gatherings and parties. Phantom: Kichcha Sudeep Releases Nirup Bhandari's Character Poster as Sanjeev Gambhira on Latter's Birthday (View Pic).

Sudeep in his statement mentioned, "Since the present situation doesn’t permit nor support, I regret to say there won’t be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all your health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means going back 10 steps and reinviting what we all are trying to get rid of.” Obeying the superstar's wishes, fans of Sudeep have been holding virtual celebrations to ring in his birthday. Take a look at some of the lovely Twitter wishes for the star. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep's Character Poster As Vikranth Rona Looks Impressively Stylish (View Pic),

Here's Wishing the Versatile Actor HBD:

HBD to This Dabangg Villain:

#KichchaSudeep Let's admit it we watched Dabangg to see Kichcha. Makkhi became hit and credit mostly goes to Kichcha. Happy birthday 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/XGP6ckSCcc — Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) September 2, 2020

Wishing You A Happy Healthy Birthday, Superstar!

The Most Talented Actor Of Kannada Cinema:

HBD Sudeep Sir!

Wishing you many many happy returns of the day Sandalwood Abhinaya Chakravarthi @KicchaSudeep Sir, Wishing you all the best your future upcoming projects, god Bless You sir 🎂🎂🎂🧁🍰💐💐💐🤩🤩🥳🥳🥳🥳#HBDKicchaSudeep #HBDKichchaSudeepa #KicchaSudeep #kichchasudeep pic.twitter.com/5HOlIgcbZj — Krishna Nichalad (@KrishnaNichalad) September 2, 2020

Happy Birthday, Boss!

Happy Birthday to the True Entertainer:

From Thayavva to Dabangg 3, Many languages many character. Sucha great actor and a true entertainer.. Many many happy returns of the days @KicchaSudeep sir🎂 Waiting for K3..🤞🏽#Kicchotsava2020 #KichchaSudeep#HappyBirthdayKicchaSudeepa #HappyBirthdayKichcha pic.twitter.com/ZLVdQosFxI — Patil Akshay (@patill_akshay) September 2, 2020

On the work front, Sudeep is all set to be seen in Phantom next. The actor has already dropped the amazing first look of the film and fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of something more. Sudeep will be seen in the role of Vikranth Rona in the film. Release date of Phantom is yet to be confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).