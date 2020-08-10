Kiccha Sudeep recently went back to work as the shooting of his upcoming film, Phantom began. It is one of the most anticipated films of the superstar and makers have been dropping little glimpses of the same. After sharing a tease of the film, we have finally been introduced to the lead character of Sudeep and a first look poster of the actor has been dropped by the makers. Sudeep will be seen essaying the role of Vikranth Rona in the film and we have to say, the first look poster is sure to pique your interest into the film much more than before. Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Shares an Impressive Raw Footage of His Upcoming Film As He Introduces His Fans to #TheWorldOfPhantom.

On the new poster, Sudeep aka Vikranth can be seen seated on a high chair sporting a chequered shirt and a cap. He's seen holding a gun. The actor looks fabulously stylish at the same time deadly with his gun and attitude. The shoot of Phantom resumed in July and Sudeep had taken to social media to share details about the same. The actor mentioned how precautions were being taken by the crew whilst shooting considering COVID-19 has still be wreaking havoc in the country with rising number of cases. Sharing the first look of Sudeep's Phantom, writer/director Anup Bhandari wrote, "Here's a little introduction to #VikranthRona's character!"

Check Out the First Look Here:

Sudeep's character poster is receiving immense praises from the fans. A user responding to the first look wrote, "Amazing poster sir :) probably one of the rarest where the movie theme and character is highlighted more than the movie title and the star :) Vikrant Rona cud be the next Kichcha in your legendary career."Phantom: Kiccha Sudeep Begins Shoot For His Upcoming Film, Says 'Hoping For Everything To Sail Through Smoothly' (Read Tweet).

The team had already completed the first schedule of shooting before lockdown and has been working on the second schedule. Actress Shraddha Srinath will be seen as the female lead role in the film. Also, Nirup Bhandari has a key role in the film.

