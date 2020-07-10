Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha showcased his well-chiselled body in his latest social media post and called himself a "work in progress". Nikhil took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself. In the image, he is seen flaunting his abs. "Lockdown Might have caused SetBacks... But I'm Coming Back... (WORK IN PROGRESS)," he captioned the image, which currently has 68.1K likes. Mahesh Babu Flaunts a New Hot Geeky Look In a Pic Shared by Wife Namrata Shirodkar

Amid lockdown in May, Nikhil tied the knot with Dr Pallavi Varma, reportedly his longtime girlfriend. He shared that all guests were screened and safety precautions were taken at his wedding.

Check Out Nikhil Siddhartha's Instagram Post Below

Nikhil, who rose to fame with "Happy Days" in 2007, is also known for popular films such as "Yuvatha", "Alasyam Amrutham", "Veedu Theda", "Swamy Ra Ra", "Karthikeya", "Surya vs Surya", "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada", "Keshava", "Kirrak Party" and "Arjun Suravaram". He will next be seen reportedly in "Karthikeya 2" and "18 Pages".

