Thanks to coronavirus movie theatres have remained shut for over three months now. A few films have decided to take the digital route and are now heading for a OTT release. While Bollywood films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2 have chosen to go for digital releases, there also South films such as Ponmagal Vandhal have headed for direct to OTT release. In its first digital release, the Kannada industry is all set to have Law release on Amazon Prime. The legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini Chandran who makes her debut as a lead actor with this film. The supporting cast includes Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani. Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyothika Impresses as a Determined Lawyer Ready to Fight For Justice On the Second Look Released As a Special Women's Day 2020 Treat!

The film's trailer has now been released by Prime Video and it surely looks like a promising legal drama. The film follows Nandini, played by Ragini Chandran who takes it upon herself to fight for justice against a gruesome crime. The movie revolves around injustice and crimes committed against women. The Law trailer was released along with the caption, "Will the truth be enough in this fight for justice?" on Amazon Prime India's Twitter handle. The film's trailer is quite gripping and

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth and is all set launch on July 17, 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

