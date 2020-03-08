Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyothika Impresses as a Determined Lawyer Ready to Fight For Justice On the Second Look Released As a Special Women's Day 2020 Treat! 

Jyothika's New Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The first look of Jyothika's upcoming film Ponmagal Vandhal was released recently and on the occasion of Women's day, the film's second look featuring the actress has now been released. Jyothika will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in the film and it is expected to be an intense drama. The film also stars some veteran actors such as K Bhagyaraj, R Pandiarajan, R Parthiepan, Thiagarajan and Prathap Pothen in supporting roles. The film's second look features Jyothika looking all determined to fight and important case while the backdrop reads, "Delay in justice is injustice". The first look of the film was earlier released by Jyothika's husband, Suriya. PonMagal Vandhal First Look: Suriya Launches the Title of Wife Jyothika’s Next!

The second look is certainly impressive and we can't wait to learn more about the film. The film is being directed by J J Frederick with Govind Vasantha composing the music and cinematography by Ramji. Fans have been waiting to catch the actress on-screen again. Jyothika was last seen in the social drama Raatchasi, in which she played the role of a headmistress. She's considered one of the finest actresses in the Tamil industry and it looks like her role in Ponmagal Vandhal is going to be super amazing. Superstar Suriya Shares a Smiling Selfie with Wife Jyothika (See Pic).

Check Out the Second Look Of Ponmagal Vandhal:

The film is being produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and is all set to release date is March 27,2020. Apart from this film, Jyothika also has other projects on her plate. After Thambi where she played the elder sister of Karthi, the actress will now be seen in an untitled film helmed by Kaththukkutti fame Saravanan. The film also stars Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan, and Soori in key roles.