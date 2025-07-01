Veteran actor Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal is all set to make her acting debut with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam. Taking to social media, Mohanlal expressed excitement over his daughter's first film, which will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Films, which has always been associated with Mohanlal films. He shared the first look poster of the film and sent her the best wishes. His post read, "Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas #VismayaMohanlal." Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya To Make Acting Debut With ‘Thudakkam’.

Mohanlal Shares Heartfelt Message on Daughter Vismaya's Film Debut - See Post:

Dear Mayakutty, may your "Thudakkam" be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema.#Thudakkam Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas#VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine… pic.twitter.com/YZPf4zhSue — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 1, 2025

As soon as he shared the update, fans chimed in the comment section and wished Vismaya good luck. "Waiting for the movie, congratulations," a social media user commented. "Best wishes," another netizen wrote. ‘Drishyam 3’ Confirmed for October 2025: Mohanlal Announces Much-Awaited Sequel to Popular Malayalam Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Mohanlal Family

Mohanlal married Suchitra in 1988, and they have two children - actor Pranav and Vismaya. Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal, made his debut as a child actor with a minor role in Onnaman (2002). Years later, in 2022, he made his debut as a lead star in the romantic drama Hridayam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)