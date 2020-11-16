Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 continues to win hearts on Youtube as it hits 1 billion views. What's sweet is that the song achieved this feat on the day Kolaveri Di hit the tube nine years ago and took the nation by storm. Dhanush in both the songs received immense praise with Kolaveri Di turning him into an idol for the lovelorn or lovesick males. Rowdy Baby on the other hand made people dance to its tune literally. What we loved the most is the amazing chemistry between Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. The feat has left the actor deeply touched. Dhanush, Sai Pallavi’s ‘Rowdy Baby’ from Maari 2 Tops YouTube’s Trending List in India

Revealing about the record, Dhanush also mentioned that this is the first time a South Indian song got so many views on YouTube which obviously is yet another feather on his cap. Rowdy Baby, as the name suggests, is wacky and completely eccentric. Dhanush thanks his fans for all the love that they have showered on him.

What a sweet coincidence this is ❤️❤️ Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart ❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

Before you go, check out Rowdy Baby once again...

And since we are talking about Kolaveri Di, here's the soup song for you once more!

If you ask us, we will always be slightly biased towards Kolaveri Di as the musical arrangements used in this song is simply the best fusion of sounds we have heard.

