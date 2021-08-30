Actor Nithiin released a sneak peek video of his upcoming Telugu film Maestro on Monday. In the video, which is over a minute-long and was released on YouTube, the actor is seen playing the piano but is agitated as he is unable to finish his tune. Maestro Trailer: Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh’s Mystery Thriller Promises to be a Faithful AndhaDhun Remake (Watch Video).

The film, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film 'Andhadhun', is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Mahati Swara Sagar has come up with the tunes for the film that has cinematography by J. Yuvaraj. Maestro: Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Thriller to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17!

Check Out the Video Below:

Actress Nabha Natesh is the female lead, while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a negative role. Maestro will have a direct digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

