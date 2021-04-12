Actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday revealed her first look in the upcoming Telugu film Maha Samudram. The actress plays the character of Maha in the bilingual film. Introducing her character, which looked like a simple yet emotionally strong woman, Aditi's looks teary-eyed into the oblivion. The film is being made in Tamil and Telugu. Maha Samudram: Aditi Rao Hydari Joins The Cast of Siddharth and Sharwanand's Film As The Leading Lady.

The actress wrote on her Instagram: "Meet #Maha....on her journey of #ImmeasurableLove #Mahasamudram" The Ajay Bhupati directorial also stars Sharwanand, and will see actor Siddharth coming back to Telugu films after almost four years. Siddharth's last outing in the Telugu industry was 2017 film Gruham. Maha Samudram: Siddharth Returns to Telugu Cinema with Ajay Bhupathi’s Directorial (Watch Video).

Check Out Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi was recently seen in the OTT film The Girl On The Train. She will next be seen in the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, and the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, besides Maha Samundram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2021 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).