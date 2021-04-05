Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film Major will release in Malayalam language, too. The film was earlier scheduled to release only in Telugu and Hindi. The film is inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. "All the posters that we have released of Major in the past one year, we have received a lot of love from all markets. Major: Adivi Sesh-Starrer Teaser Launch Postponed Due to Rise of COVID-19 Cases and Sudden Tragedy in Director’s Family (View Post).

It was also identified that there was a huge interest in this film in the Kerala market. So we decided to dub this film in Malayalam and give them a complete experience in that language," director Sashi Kiran Tikka tells IANS. Actor Adivi Sesh took to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement. Major: Teaser of Adivi Sesh’s Film on Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan To Be Out on March 28 (Watch Video).

Check Out Adivi Sesh's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Uploading the poster in Malayalam, Sesh captioned: "#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is INDIA's son. Still, lots of people from his hometown #Kozhikode wanted to watch the film in #Malayalam. So here goes. With all my love to the people of #Kerala. #MajorTheFilm releases in Malayalam! Hindi Telugu." Major is the debut production venture of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).