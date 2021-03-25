Telugu actor Adivi Sesh took to social media on Thursday to announce that the teaser launch of his film Major has been postponed. The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on March 28 in Mumbai. No revised date has been shared by the makers as yet. Major: Teaser of Adivi Sesh’s Film on Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan To Be Out on March 28 (Watch Video).

"Due to sudden tragedy in the director's family and rising Covid cases across India, the teaser launch event in Mumbai, which was earlier scheduled for March 28, stands postponed. The new date for the launch of the teaser in all languages will be announced shortly," he posted on Instagram. Major First Look Out! Mahesh Babu Unveils Adivi Sesh’s Look As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan; Film To Release In Theatres In Summer 2021 (View Poster).

The actor captioned the post as: "Wanted to do a national event for this national film in Mumbai in a big way. Slight change of plans Will keep you updated. Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya...Bullet....(well you get the idea) Reporting soon! #MajorTheFilm."

Check Out Adivi Sesh's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

"Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya" is an epic Telugu dialogue from the Mahesh Babu film Pokiri, which translates into: "It doesn't matter when I arrive, brother." The story of Major is inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is made in Hindi and Telugu. It is produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).