Actor Rishab Shetty, who is known for Kantara, is celebrating Makar Sankranti with his family. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared pictures with his family. Makar Sankranti 2025 Greetings and HD Images for Free Download Online: Share Happy Makar Sankranti Wishes, Messages and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

In the pictures the actor can be seen with his wife, Pragathi Shetty, and their two children, Ranvit and Radhya, all dressed in traditional attire. The actor sports long hair in the pictures pointing to his look in the prequel of Kantara.

Rishab Shetty Wishes Fans a Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 with Family Pictures

The actor also extended his best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family. #HappySankranti #HappyMakar Sankranti”.

Moreover, While the announcement of Kantara: Chapter 1 has kept fans hooked, Rishab’s recent announcement of playing Lord Hanuman in Mythri’s Jai Hanuman has left audiences in absolute excitement.

Kantara, which was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. starred Rishab Shetty in dual roles. The film is set and was filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, principal photography began in August 2021.

The film turned out to be a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2, which was released in the same year a few months apart.

It was also 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India. The film has been a favourite of not just audience but also the authorities as it was also featured at the 54th IFFI Indian panorama section, where it won the Silver Peacock - Special Jury Award.

For the upcoming film, Rishab has undergone rigorous training in Kalaripayattu, which is one of the oldest martial art forms originating from Kerala.

It was Kantara that introduced the richness of Konkan folklore to the world. Makar Sankranti 2025 Messages and Greetings: Netizens Share Wishes, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Images and Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

The actor has also teamed up with Sandeep Singh for The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

