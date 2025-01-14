Makar Sankranti is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. Makar Sankranti 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14. It marks the end of the winter season and the start of the harvest season in India. The festival is celebrated with different names and unique traditions across the country. In Maharashtra it is celebrated as Makar Sankranti, whereas in some states it is celebrated as Pongal, Lohri, Uttarayana, or Magh Bihu. The main theme of the festival is to worship Lord Surya, express gratitude for farm animals that help with agriculture, and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest. It is a time for families and friends to gather together and celebrate the day. Netizens took to social media to join in the celebrations with Makar Sankranti 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, wallpapers, and messages. Makar Sankranti 2025 Date and Auspicious Tithi: Know Punya Kala Timings, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India.

