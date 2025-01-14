Makar Sankranti 2025 falls on January 14. This annual Hindu festival is an important astronomical event where the sun enters the Capricorn (Makara) sign. The celebration of Makar Sankranti is considered to be an extremely auspicious and positive time, which officially celebrates the beginning of longer days, which leads to spring and summer. As we celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025, people are sure to share Happy Makar Sankranti wishes and messages, Makar Sankranti 2025 greetings, Makar Sankranti HD images and wallpapers and pictures with family and friends. Hence, we bring you Makar Sankranti 2025 greetings and HD images that you can download for free online.

The celebration of Makar Sankranti is focused on offering prayers to the sun god. The Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (makara). Since the sun has made this transition which vaguely coincides with moving from south to north, the festival is dedicated to the solar deity. The celebration of Makar Sankranti is filled with social festivities such as colourful decorations, rural children going house to house, singing and asking for treats in some areas. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Indulging in treats made from til or sesame is also an important part of Makar Sankranti celebration. As we celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025, share these Happy Makar Sankranti wishes and messages, Makar Sankranti 2025 greetings, Makar Sankranti HD images and wallpapers.

Makar Sankranti Greetings

Makar Sankranti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Messages

Makar Sankranti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Wishes

Makar Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Wallpapers

Makar Sankranti Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Makar Sankranti Images

Makar Sankranti Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is interesting to note that Makar Sankranti is also celebrated as Uttarayan in Gujarat, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Sankranthi or Peddha Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihu in Assam and is known by various other names across the country. It is one of the few festivals that is marked by people across India with different names and observances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).