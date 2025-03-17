Mammootty gave his legion of fans a mild scare when the Malayalam superstar reportedly took a break from shooting for the upcoming Mahesh Narayanan biggie. Rumours began circulating that the actor had paused his schedule to undergo hospital treatment. Soon, gossip mills went into overdrive, with some speculating that Mammootty had been diagnosed with cancer - either of the intestine or the colon - though the narrative kept changing. The rumourmongers further claimed that Dulquer Salmaan had also taken a break from his shoots to be with his father, and that the family was planning to travel to the USA for treatment. ‘L2-Empuraan’: Is Mammootty Making a Cameo Appearance in Mohanlal’s Action Thriller? Here’s What Prithviraj Sukumaran Has To Say (Watch Video).

However, while it is true that Mammootty has taken a break from his film commitments, the hiatus has nothing to do with treatment or cancer. According to a statement issued by the actor’s PR team to various news portals, Mammootty took a break due to the ongoing Ramadan period. The statement clarified, "The news is fake. He is on holiday due to Ramadan. That is why he has taken a break from his shooting schedule. After the break, he will return to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal."

Ramadan is a month-long fasting period observed by Muslims from dawn to sunset during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Given that Mammootty turned 73 on September 7, 1951, it is understandable that he would want to take a break from his acting ventures, considering his age. It is also important to avoid spreading unfounded rumours without validation. ‘Bazooka’: Mammootty Exudes Swag in Black Suit in New Still From Upcoming Malayalam Action Thriller (See Pic).

Mammootty's PR Rejects Cancer Rumours

Mammootty’s upcoming films include Deeno Dennis’ action-thriller Bazooka, scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. Additionally, there is Jithin K Jose’s Kalamkaval, in which Mammootty plays an antagonist, with reports suggesting he will portray Cyanide Mohan in the film. Vinayakan stars as the hero in Kalamkaval. Both films are produced under the superstar’s banner, Mammootty Kampany.

Of course, there is also the much-anticipated Mahesh Narayanan film, which stars Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara.

