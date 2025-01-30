L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Mohanlal's hit 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited South films of 2025. A teaser for the film was recently launched, coinciding with the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the production banner Ashirvad Cinemas. Along with director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, the event also saw Mammootty in attendance. This gave rise to speculations about a possible cameo appearance of the Mollywood legend in the film. However, the speculations were laid to rest by Prithviraj Sukumaran during a recent interview. He said, "Mammmootty sir is not there in this part of the franchise." L2: Empuraan is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025 ‘L2E Empuraan’ Teaser: Mohanlal Aka Abram Qureshi Ready to Fight Evil in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Action-Packed ‘Lucifer’ Sequel (Watch Video).

Mammootty NOT a Part of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2-Empuraan’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)