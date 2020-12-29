The much-awaited update on Master will finally be announced today by the makers. Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, was initially scheduled to be released on April 9 this year. But due to the coronavirus outbreak and in order to curb the spread of the virus, theatres in India and in many other regions of the world had to be closed down. Due to this, several filmmakers and producers decided to release their films on OTT platforms. But the makers of Master assured fans that this action drama will be hitting the big screen. Since then fans have been waiting to hear about the release date of Master. Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Thriller to Release in Theatres and Not Have a Digital Premiere, Makers Issue Statement.

XB Film Creators, the banner under which Master is produced, announced that on December 29 at 12.30pm they would be sharing the update on this upcoming film’s release date. They wrote, “Nanba, massive release update tomorrow at 12.30pm. Get ready!” Since then fans have been going gaga over this and just cannot wait for the said time. Take a look at the post below: Thalapathy Vijay's Master Certified U/A, Makers Hint the Action Movie Will Release 'Soon'.

Master Release Date Update

Olikkum per ondru arangame adhira vaikum! 😉 Thadukkum kaalam thaandi adhu paravi nirkum! 🔥 Nanba, massive release update tomorrow at 12.30pm. Get ready! 😎#MasterUpdate #Master pic.twitter.com/IzADAJJOUF — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) December 28, 2020

Master is touted to be one of the biggest releases of Thalapathy Vijay’s career. Besides being shot and releasing in Tamil language, this film has been dubbed in four other languages as well and they are Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Fans just cannot wait to see the two superstars – Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay’s – faceoff on the big screen!

