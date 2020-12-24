Fans are eagerly waiting for Thalapathy Vijay's actioner Master. If not for the pandemic, we'd have our hands on the movie already, but it is also great that we can look forward to it. The movie will be releasing in theatres and not on any digital streaming platforms as some rumours suggested. The makers released a statement in November. Today, the makers announced that the movie has been certified by the CBFC. Master has received a UA certificate. Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Action Thriller to Release in Theatres and Not Have a Digital Premiere, Makers Issue Statement (View Tweet).

While the makers have released the news about UA certificate, but a release date is still not in sight. Although the makers did say, "See you soon" in the announcement tweets. So, January 2021 seems like the month where Thalapathy fans should hitch their wagons to. The teaser of the film that released earlier this year was loved by the fans. We cannot wait for the full-fledged trailer to come out. Master Teaser Out: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Lock Horns in This Gritty and Power-Packed Action Promo (Watch Video).

Check Out The Studio's Tweet Here:

Master will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, apart from the leads, it will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).