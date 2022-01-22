Actor Unni Mukundan has expressed support for Manju Warrier, after she was trolled for having deleted a post she put up to promote the Malayalam film Meppadiyan. Taking to Instagram, Mukundan said, "Hello friends, It has been brought to my notice that a certain issue related to a goodwill post made by Manju Warrier to promote my film 'Meppadiyan' is making unwanted news. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun’s Film’s Hindi Dubbed Version To Have a Television Premiere on Dhinchaak Channel on February 6.

"I would like to clarify that it was well informed in advance by Manju Warrier's social media team that any goodwill post of this nature will be removed after a week from their social media handles. Laal Singh Chaddha Confirmed To Release On April 14! Aamir Khan’s Film To Clash With Yash’s KGF 2.

"So we don't see any issue here. Hence, it's a request not to drag an honoured and celebrated actor with such feeble concerns. Hope all concerns related to this issue end here." Meppadiyan has been directed by Vishnu Mohan. Unni Mukundan, apart from starring in the film, has also produced it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).