Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday took to his social media to give us a glimpse of his organic farming stint. The actor seems to be enjoying his pandemic time off indulging in some farming. The actor was seen dressed in casual attire in these pictures as he gave us a glimpse of his organic farm where he is seen harvesting fruits. Mohanlal joins a string of other South actors who have taken up organic farming including the like of Pawan Kalyan, Suriya, Karthi among others. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal and Meena Starrer Goes On Floors Today! (View Pics From Puja Ceremony).

Taking to his social media, Mohanlal shared pictures and wrote, "Organic Farming at my Home #organicfarming #organic. Amid the coronavirus quarantine time, several actors have taken up activities that they would not get time to indulge in during their regular schedules and looks like Mohanlal decided to utilise this time for farming at home. We have to say, the actor's home-based organic farm looks amazing. Varnapakittu, Udayananu Tharam, Chandrolsavam – 6 Malayalam Classics Featuring Drishyam 2 Stars Mohanlal And Meena That You Must Watch!

Check Out the Pictures Here:

On the work front, the South superstar recently went back to work and has joined the sets of Drishyam 2 which is being helmed by Jeetu Joseph and is a sequel to his 2013 film. The sequel is expected to be big given the success of the original film that had also earned itself several remakes in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Apart from this, Mohanlal also has another release Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in the pipeline. While the film was slated for a March release, it was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

