Kochi, September 21: A day after being named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Malayalam cinema’s popular actor Mohanlal arrived in his home state of Kerala to seek blessings from his mother. The actor landed at Kochi’s Nedumbassery airport and drove straight to his residence, “Sree Ganesh” on Rajiv Nagar Road, Elamakkara. There, he met his mother, Shanthakumari Amma, and sought her blessings before proceeding to his flat at Kundannoor.

At the airport, the actor addressed mediapersons, dedicating the highest honour in Indian cinema to Malayalam films and their audiences. “This recognition is not just mine -- it belongs to Malayalam cinema. I dedicate the award to the industry that shaped me and to the people who have travelled with me through this 48-year journey,” he said. Mohanlal Reacts After Being Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, Says ‘Proud Achievement for Malayalam Cinema and Myself’ (See Post).

Visibly moved, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to God, his parents, his country, and the committee that selected him for the award. “It is the greatest joy of my life. I thank God, my audience, my parents, and this nation for everything. Above all, I remember with love and prayers all those who walked with me during these years,” he added.

Calling the honour “a moment of immense pride”, the actor hoped the recognition would serve as an inspiration to younger generations. “This should encourage the next generation to dream bigger and work harder. I wish Malayalam cinema continues to achieve greater things,” he said. Mohanlal, Malayalam Superstar, To Be Honoured With Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 for His Contribution to Indian Cinema.

Mohanlal, who has acted in over 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, is regarded as one of India’s most versatile and accomplished performers. With a career spanning nearly five decades, he has not only dominated the box office but also earned critical acclaim for his artistry on screen and stage.

As he returned home to Kerala after the announcement, his first instinct was to share the moment with his family and, most importantly, with his mother -- turning a personal milestone into an intimate celebration of love, gratitude, and legacy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).