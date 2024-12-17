Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, with the pre-wedding rituals also following Telugu customs. However, the couple has faced some backlash after a video from their wedding surfaced online, showing Sobhita touching Naga Chaitanya’s feet as a sign of love and respect—a gesture that divided opinions among netizens. Amid this, an interview of Naga Chaitanya with The New York Times has surfaced, in which he revealed his preference for Sobhita to speak to him in Telugu to help him improve the language. ‘He’s Not Even Stopping Her’: Internet Divided As Sobhita Dhulipala Touches Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Feet During Traditional Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

In the interview, Naga Chaitanya opened up about how their relationship started and the bond they share over their Telugu roots. He shared that despite being born in Hyderabad, he spent most of his childhood in Chennai, where he learned Tamil. However, he explained how speaking Telugu brings a special warmth to their relationship, saying, “In our industry we meet a variety of people from different languages. Just hearing that same texture (Telugu) and having that same warmth when you speak to someone - I think it just drew me closer so much faster. I keep telling her to keep talking to me in Telugu so I can improve.” The actor also added, “With actors, sometimes we are trying to put something out there about our films or something about a product - most of it is staged in a way. So when something pops up that's very organic and real about a person, I immediately gravitate to that kind of content.” Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Visit Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple After Wedding (View Pic).

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Moments

The couple’s wedding, attended by 300 guests, was a beautiful celebration of their South Indian roots. In the interview, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala reminisced about their first meeting, the proposal, and how the actress met his family after their London trip, shedding light on their journey together.

